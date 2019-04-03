By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has reinstated two former county executives after two of his nominees were unable to assume their appointed positions.

Former Health Services Executive Hitan Majevdia, suspended in August last year, and former Devolution Executive Vesca Kangogo, suspended over insubordination in September last year, returned to City Hall on Monday.

The two replaced Environment department nominee Sonia Birdi, who was rejected by the county assembly two weeks ago, and Health Services department nominee Stella Bosire, who failed to show up for vetting.

ATTENDED LAUNCH

The two reinstated ministers attended the launch of the 2019 governor's bursary presided by Mr Sonko himself at Charter Hall on Tuesday.

The new development was made official during a ceremony at City Hall on Monday evening that saw three other executives sworn in by the governor.

The three included former chief officers Winfred Kathagu and Lucia Mulwa —elevated to full executives — and former acting county attorney Pauline Kahiga Waititu.

Mr Majevdia comes in as Roads, Transport and Infrastructure executive, Ms Kangogo will now head the Environment department, while Ms Kahiga will head the Devolution and Public Service Management department.

On the other hand, Ms Kathagu will lead the Finance and Economic Planning docket and Ms Mulwa the Education and Sports department.

Governor Sonko made a mini-reshuffle in his administration two weeks ago aimed at addressing gaps as well as streamlining service delivery at City Hall.

HEALTH

Former Transport executive Mohamed Dagane has been moved to the Health docket with his place now taken over by Mr Majevdia.

However, Mr Allan Igambi retained his Trade docket, the same with Charles Kerich (Lands, Housing and Urban Planning), Newton Munene (ICT and E-government) and Larry Wambua (Water and Agriculture department).

The county has been operating with only five substantive executives against the required 10 for more than six months following the resignation of former Education executive Janet Ouko in January and the non-renewal of contracts of former executives Emma Muthoni and Peter Wachira last year.

The county also lacks a substantive county attorney with David Oseko in an acting capacity.

He had assumed the position after former County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka was fired by the governor last year.

The other positions which are vacant include that of a deputy governor and county secretary.