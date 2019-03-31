Two more positions remain without any substantive holders.

By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has once again reshuffled his Cabinet in readiness for a planned official unveiling of the new team early this week.

The changes, which were quietly effected two weeks ago, have seen the governor’s trusted lieutenants moved to critical departments.

In January, the governor reorganised his Cabinet following the resignation of Janet Ouko as the county Education minister.

Currently, the county has only five substantive ministers with three more waiting to be sworn in after being approved by the Nairobi County Assembly two weeks ago.

Two more positions remain without any substantive holders.

In the changes, according to a source privy to the happenings at City Hall, Mr Sonko’s ‘Mr Fix it’ Charles Kerich has been moved to the Finance and Economic Planning docket from Lands and Housing department.

This comes even as Economic Planning Chief Officer Winfred Kathagu had been vetted and approved to head the same docket.

Transport minister Mohamed Dagane has been moved to the Health docket and even presided over his first official public function during the launch of Human Milk Bank in Pumwani Hospital on Friday.