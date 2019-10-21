By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is once again on the spot over the frequent suspension and sacking of staff at the county government.

This comes after a ward representative claimed the suspensions and sackings have been based on allegations and have come without proper investigations.

Mowlem MCA Benson Mwangi now wants the executive to give details of the number of staff who have been demoted, suspended or sacked since Governor Sonko came into office in 2017.

"The last two years of operations within the county executive have been defined by instability characterised by constant reshuffles, suspensions sackings and constant falling-out. These demotions, suspensions and sackings are usually based on mere allegations without tangible (evidence), warnings or due disciplinary process,” said Mr Mwangi.

CRITICAL SERVICES

In September, the governor suspended Finance executive Charles Kerich and Health executive Mohamed Dagane over the Precious Talents School tragedy.

The two joined more than 10 other county staff at the Urban Planning department who were also suspended the same day.

Since assuming office in August, 2017, more than 300 county staff have either been suspended or sacked over different reasons ranging from corruption allegations, laxity at work, working "with his enemies", and insubordination. The City Hall boss has, however, maintained that the actions have been targeted at enhancing service delivery and weeding out "cartels".

Nonetheless, Mr Mwangi claims the numerous suspensions and demotions have resulted in near shut down of critical services. The MCA has called on the chairperson of the assembly's sectoral committee on Labour and Social Welfare, pursuant to Standing Order 45 (2)(c) of the Nairobi County Assembly, to get a statement from the executive regarding the operations of affected county departments in the face of the rampant demotions, suspension and sackings.