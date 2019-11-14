By AGGREY OMBOKI

Residents of Kenya Pipeline Company staff quarters in Embakasi have been advised not to use tap water in their homes after it was contaminated by raw sewage.

A memo from the oil company issued Wednesday indicated that the water supply in the estate was compromised.

“There is a reported case of water contamination at the Embakasi (pipeline) estate and a number of residents are affected. Some have sought medical treatment in various city hospitals,” read the memo.

W.K Ruto, who signed the memo, clarified that Kenya Pipeline Company has reached out to other state bodies concerned with health and water supply in a bid to resolve the matter.

“We have contacted the relevant authorities for assistance in testing and finding out the cause of contamination including Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, Mukuru Health Clinic and our town clinic among others,” Mr Ruto said.

He warned residents in the affected area to stay away from tap water and seek treatment if they are experiencing diarrhoea and related discomfort.

“Stop using tap water. Seek immediate treatment in case you experience diarrhoea and related symptoms. Particular attention should be given to young children,” said the advisory memo.

Nairobi's deputy public Health officer Wilson Langat confirmed the case of contamination saying it occurred when water from a sewer seeped into a reservoir in the area.

“The contamination incident occurred after the contents of a sewer spilled into a water reservoir that serves residents of the area adjacent to the Kenya Pipeline Estate,” said Mr Langat.

Mr Langat said the contamination had affected a number of residents, but added that the exact number was unknown since they could have sought treatment at different hospitals.

“We are aware of reports indicating that some people have been treated at various city hospitals for diarrhoea like symptoms. At this stage, it would be premature to comment on the exact number

Mr Langat however said officers from the county public health department had been dispatched to the area to collect samples of the affected water for testing and analysis to confirm the extent of contamination.

“Our officers have already collected samples from the affected water and we have forwarded them to our laboratories for testing,” he said.