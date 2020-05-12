alexa Four suspects, including boy, 14, detained over murder of journalist - Daily Nation
Four suspects, including boy, 14, detained over murder of journalist

Tuesday May 12 2020

Hamisi Juma Kinyanjui

Hamisi Juma Kinyanjui, one of the suspects in the murder of Kibra radio presenter Mohammed Hassan Marjan, in court on May 12, 2020. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • The magistrate ordered the minor be remanded at Kileleshwa Police Station where there is a detention facility for underage suspects.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI
A Nairobi court has detained four suspects, including a 14-year-old boy, over the murder of Kibra radio presenter Mohammed Hassan Marjan.

Kilimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku directed that the suspects be detained for seven days to allow police complete investigation.

The magistrate ordered the minor be remanded at Kileleshwa Police Station where there is a detention facility for underage suspects.

The suspects will be arraigned on May 19 when they will be charged with murder.

