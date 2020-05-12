Four suspects, including boy, 14, detained over murder of journalist
A Nairobi court has detained four suspects, including a 14-year-old boy, over the murder of Kibra radio presenter Mohammed Hassan Marjan.
Kilimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku directed that the suspects be detained for seven days to allow police complete investigation.
The magistrate ordered the minor be remanded at Kileleshwa Police Station where there is a detention facility for underage suspects.
The suspects will be arraigned on May 19 when they will be charged with murder.