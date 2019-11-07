The candidates in race for Kibra MP seat

By AMINA WAKO

By VICTOR ODHIAMBO

Kibra residents in Nairobi County are voting in a high-stakes parliamentary by-election on Thursday after the MP seat fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth in July after a battle with cancer.

The hotly contested by-election has attracted 24 candidates battling for 118,658 votes.

The constituency has five wards - Sarang’ombe, with the highest number of registered voters at 30,754, Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course (28,066), Makina (25,695), Laini Saba (17,455) while Lindi has 16,688.

Kibra was split from Lang'ata Constituency in 2013.

Here is a list of some of the candidates in the November 7, 2019 by-election:



BERNARD OKOTH (ODM)

Bernard ‘Imran’ Okoth is the younger brother of the late MP Ken Okoth and is flying the ODM party flag for the seat.

Imran, as he is popularly known, was his brother’s personal assistant and also served as Kibra's National Constituency Development Fund manager.

MCDONALD MARIGA (Jubilee)

McDonald Mariga Wanyama is a retired footballer who played as a defensive midfielder for the national team Harambee Stars.

Mariga made history as the first Kenyan footballer to play in the UEFA Champions League.

KHAMISI BUTICHI (Ford-Kenya)

Khamisi Butichi is an engineer who has worked for Kenya Airports Authority at Isiolo Airport.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) and a masters' degree in Construction Engineering and Management from the same institution.

ELIUD OWALO (ANC)

Before joining Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) more than a month ago, Eliud Owalo was a staunch member of the ODM party.

Owalo who runs a management consultant firm in Nairobi also contested for ODM party nomination in 2017 but lost to the late Ken Okoth.

During the 2013 presidential elections he served as campaign manager and strategist for Raila Odinga.