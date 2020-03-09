By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko played a huge role in Speaker Beatrice Elachi's comeback to the assembly last September, after more than a year out of office.

The Speaker had been facing stiff opposition by a majority of MCAs, most of them in Jubilee Party, so it took Sonko's intervention for her to take charge again.

As a show of their new-found unity, the former nominated senator vowed to fiercely defend and work closely with the governor.

But just months later, it seems the political romance has been replaced by a frosty relationship, with a rift slowly developing between the two leaders.

CITY TAKEOVER

Sonko and Ms Elachi have a go at each other at every available opportunity.

Ms Elachi has been critical on the former Makadara MP's leadership style while he has accused the assembly of meddling in the affairs of his administration.

Speaking at the Kenya School of Government last week, during a public participation forum on Nairobi's takeover by the government, Ms Elachi accused the governor of going against the terms of the Deed of Transfer by advertising for waivers on licences for new businesses.

“The deal ties Sonko and the state from doing anything for 21 days but he is up and running. If the governor is in support of the takeover, he should allow the process to take place smoothly and allow scrutiny by the national government before the waiver is implemented."

GARBAGE MENACE

The Speaker also claimed City Hall boss' supporters dumped garbage in the city in a move calculate to frustrate the takeover.

Ms Elachi also waded into the power tussle at the Finance department, that saw Pauline Kahiga lose her job as the executive in charge of the docket.

She warned the governor more than once that Ms Kahiga will remain in charge until procedures in law are following in removing her from office.

CLERK ISSUE

Sonko has accused the assembly of meddling in the affairs of the Executive citing issues including Ms Kahiga's removal.

He said the assembly of interfered with the Executive's functions by appointing an officer from the Executive to be in charge of issuance of pick-up and drop off points as well as route extension letters.

The acting clerk is accused of writing a letter to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on February 3 informing it of a resolution by the assembly's Transport committee on the appointment.

The resolution designated Director of Public Works and Transport Engineer Jeremy Kimathi as the officer in charge of writing, signing and issuing the pick-up and drop points and approving route extensions.

IMPEACHMENT

In February Governor Sonko, through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, refused to respond to the assembly over his impeachment motion saying he was served by a “stranger” - acting assembly Clerk Monicah Muthami, instead of Clerk Jacob Ngwele.

This rubbed Ms Elachi the wrong way as she and Mr Ngwele had not been seeing eye to eye.

They have engaged in court battles since Mr Ngwele was suspended by a new assembly board sworn in immediately after Ms Elachi’s return.

The board appointed Ms Muthami to the position in acting capacity.

SPECULATION

A Jubilee MCA who sought anonymity said the fallout between Sonko and Ms Elachi may have stemmed from the takeover or unfulfilled promises in the “deal" that saw the Speaker return to office.

“I can see there is a rift but I cannot say exactly when it started or what caused it. It might have been caused by the state takeover as Sonko might have felt she was holding brief for the national government,” he said.

But another MCA said it was just a matter of time before the two knocked heads as the governor is known for picking fights with would-be rivals.