Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's troubles seem far from over after ODM top leadership waded into his planned impeachment, whipping its members at Nairobi County Assembly to toe the party line or face expulsion.

This comes amidst another plan to scuttle Sonko’s ouster plans, with sources indicating that there was a planned trip to Malindi by some MCAs over the same.

Since being barred from office by a court earlier this month, Governor Sonko has come under pressure from ODM MCAs who have threatened to remove him from office.

PARTY POSITION

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader David Mberia, the Orange Democratic Movement warned ward representatives from the party against deviating from its position in regard to the unfolding crisis at City Hall.

The party warned some unnamed members of disciplinary action, including de-whipping, suspension or expulsion, should they continue “resorting to reckless pursuit of self-aggrandisement in disregard of the party position and at the expense of the general public welfare of Nairobi residents”.

“The ODM County Coordinating Committee has observed the behaviour of members of the Nairobi County Assembly elected on the party ticket or party list with interest.

WAYWARD MEMBERS

“You are hereby instructed to rein in on the wayward members with immediate effect. Kindly note that if the affected members do not stop immediately, the party shall without further notice commence disciplinary processes against them….,” read the letter by ODM Nairobi Branch Chairman and Makadara MP George Aladwa, which is dated December 27, 2019.

The letter is copied to Minority Whip Peter Imwatok – who is the Makongeni MCA – ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and the party’s Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen.

DIVISIONS

The planned ouster of Governor Sonko has resulted in divisions in the opposition party with its MCAs failing to take a united stand.

A section of the party’s MCAs, led by Mr Mberia and Mr Imwatok, earlier in the week issued a seven-day ultimatum to Speaker Beatrice Elachi to call for a special sitting to discuss the woes bedevilling Nairobi County lest they “take matters into their own hands”.

But in a quick rejoinder, a section of the party’s MCAs allied to Speaker Elachi said they cannot impeach Governor Sonko unless they get a go-ahead from their party leader Raila Odinga.

Led by Nairobi West MCA Maurice Gari and Nyayo Highrise MCA Kennedy Oyugi, the ward reps said impeachment matters must be deliberated by the party’s top leadership and so far, ODM has not pronounced itself on the same.

SETTLE SCORES

“We cannot make such a major move if we have not been given the green light by our party leaders. As at now, those calling for the impeachment are a few members who want to settle scores with Sonko and we will not be party to such wars,” said Mr Oyugi.

“If it is impeaching Governor Sonko, we have to get direction from party leadership and organs. We cannot just wake up and say that we have today decided to impeach the governor,” added Mr Gari.

Mr Mberia acknowledged receiving the letter from his party, hinting that it is about the crisis in Nairobi City County. He admitted that ODM has failed to take a common stand over the matter.

“We are the opposition party in Nairobi and we need to give direction as the alternative government,” he said.

On his part, Mr Imwatok hailed the move by his party saying that it is the high time the party reins in its members who have been supporting corrupt leaders in the county.

CORRUPT LEADERS

He accused seven ODM MCAs, whom he did not name, of acting “more Jubilee than Jubilee MCAs”, warning them that the party will not entertain such tendencies.

“We are not going to entertain any MCA who supports corrupt leaders. There are those who think this party belongs to Sonko and he can buy members cheaply. They are given money to appear in pressers to admonish leaders from ODM and other leaders speaking against what is happening in Nairobi. We are not going to allow that as a party,” he said.

Speaker Elachi has maintained that she will only call for a special sitting if the grounds provided are genuine and strong enough.