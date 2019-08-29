By SAMMY KIMATU

More by this Author

A bridge linking Nairobi's Industrial Area and South B estate was rendered impassable after Ngong River burst its banks following a heavy downpour on Wednesday evening.

A heap of garbage was left on the bridge links Enterprise and Aoko roads through Mukuru-Hazina and Mukuru-Kayaba slums.

Traders who operate near the bridge linking the two city slums were affected by the floods.

Even dogs were not spared. A dog was swept away by the raging waters but escaped death narrowly.

"Residents throw garbage into the river. Jua Kali traders and industries also dump industrial waste into the river, making it impossible for water to flow easily," Mr Christopher Lunalo Madevu told Nation.co.ke on Thursday.

Trees along the river bank were damaged by the raging waters that disrupted transport in the area for more than one hour.