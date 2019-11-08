alexa Two police officers shot and killed in Kayole - Daily Nation
Two police officers shot and killed in Kayole

Friday November 8 2019

Gun Violence

Two police officers were shot and killed in Kayole on Friday morning. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By VINCENT ACHUKA
Two police officers on patrol were Friday morning shot and killed in unclear circumstances in Kayole, Nairobi.

Authorities say the two police constables, who are both attached to the Obama Police Post, were on patrol in Mwenyenge when they were ambushed and shot near the Saika Kayole bridge.

The shooting took place at 4am.

“One police officer was shot on the chest and the other on the head,” police said.

Police said five cartridges were recovered from the scene.

The killers stole the officers' firearms, mobile phones and other personal effects.

Nairobi Police boss Philip Ndolo said Friday mid-morning that he was on the scene trying to find out what happened and will give a brief later in the day.

More follows.

