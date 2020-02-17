By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi County Assembly resumes its sittings tomorrow (Tuesday) with the vetting of Governor Mike Sonko's deputy governor nominee Anne Mwenda set to take centre stage.

Restructuring of House committees, vetting of two new Executive Committee nominees and supplementary budget are also set to dominate the fourth session of the second assembly as the ward reps resume after a two-month long recess.

The other likely House business will be the resurrection of an impeachment motion against Governor Sonko, set to spark fireworks in the assembly.

The MCAs adjourned for recess on December 11 and will resume tomorrow after pushing the official return date by a week following the death of former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.

Speaker Beatrice Elachi confirmed that the issues mentioned above are set to be key among the House business.

Majority Leader Charles Thuo said vetting of Ms Mwenda is set to be given priority by the House with the Appointments Committee set to sit today to deliberate on the issue.

Ms Mwenda's name was forwarded to the committee last month by Speaker Elachi for vetting.

Earlier this month, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared the Disaster Management and Coordination Chief Officer paving way for her vetting.

Ms Mwenda was nominated on January 6, 2020 by Governor Sonko to replace Polycarp Igathe, who resigned from the position in January 2018.

“We will have to sit down as Appointments Committee and look at the nominee's papers and then from there, we shall set the date for her vetting,” said Mr Thuo.

OUSTER DEBATE

On the vetting of Mr Sonko's two cabinet nominees, the Dandora Area 3 MCA said the committee is yet to receive a letter from the Office of the Governor requesting for their vetting.

The nominees are Mbagathi Hospital Board chairman George Osewe, as Trade CEC and Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Board Director Karen Nyamu as Agriculture Executive. They were nominated on January 31, 2020.

Mr Thuo stated that the House will also look into the supplementary budget which was tabled before the House on January 22, 2020.

“The supplementary budget is a key document which as a House we must deal with first. We are aware that the Executive also included Sh3.5 billion for the pending bills,” he said.

On restructuring of House committees, both leaders said the committees will be tricked here and there to ensure effectiveness in oversight duties by the MCAs.

“The committees need to be vibrant and running so that the wanjikus at the ward levels can get services," said Mr Thuo.