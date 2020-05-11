By JOSEPH NDUNDA

A 29-year-old woman who allegedly killed her boyfriend after stabbing him three times during a domestic fight in their house in Umoja, Nairobi will be held in police custody for 21 days.

Vigilance Shighi is suspected to have killed Edward Okello, an aeronautical engineer at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Ms Shighi is alleged to have stabbed Okello, 33, following a domestic quarrel but on Monday she told Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara Law Courts that she only threw a cup at the deceased.

Mr Okello succumbed to injuries at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Kayole where he was rushed after the incident. He had three stab wounds on the chest and abdomen inflicted with a knife.

Ms Shighi will be held at the Buruburu Police Station pending investigations after detective corporal Veronica Waithera obtained custodial orders to hold her for 14 days.

In her affidavit filed at the court, Ms Waithera said neighbours identified Ms Shighi to police who arrived at the scene and she was immediately arrested.

The detective said Shighi had a quarrel with the deceased prompting her to stab him with a kitchen knife. Police found a pool of blood in Okello’s sitting room.

CALLED FOR HELP

“The deceased moved out of the house calling for help and was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital by neighbours where he passed on while undergoing treatment,” Waithera stated in her affidavit.

Waithera applied to hold the suspect for 21 days to record statements of all possible witnesses, take Shighi for mental assessment while awaiting postmortem.

The detective said the murder weapon is yet to be taken to the government chemist.

The deceased and the suspect’s phones have not been taken for forensic examinations.

“It is my founded fear that if the respondent is set at liberty, she may flee from the jurisdiction of this court bearing the severity of the offence,” Waithera stated.