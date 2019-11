By CECIL ODONGO

By COLLINS OMULO

Vote counting has kicked off in Kibra constituency after a day of voting that was marred by chaos in some polling stations.

The polling stations were closed by 6pm.

A total of 24 candidates are battling for the 118,658 votes.

Results from polling stations are being transmitted manually to tallying centre, acting IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan told the Nation.

Kibra constituents wait for election results at DC grounds, the tallying centre. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

More follows.