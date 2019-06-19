By COLLINS OMULO

Pressure is mounting on acting Nairobi County acting Secretary Pauline Kahiga to quit, with a section of MCAs opposed to her holding the position.

Ms Kahiga has been acting as county secretary since September last year, when Peter Kariuki was fired from the position by Governor Mike Sonko for insubordination.

She is also the Livestock and Agriculture Executive, having been moved from the Devolution docket last month. Ms Kahiga was initially the Urban Planning Chief Officer before being elevated to Devolution Executive in January and confirmed in March.

The MCAs are now questioning why Ms Kahiga continues to hold the two positions, contrary despite it being in contravention of the County Governments Act.

On Tuesday, Waithaka MCA Anthony Kiragu pointed out that her continued role as acting county secretary is illegal, and that any business or contracts transacted and contracts signed during her tenure in the office she is in office can be challenged and nullified.

“Ms Kahiga was approved by this assembly through a report tabled here in March, but she has continued to serve as both a CEC and a county secretary. This is in complete violation of the provisions of the County Governments Act, 2012 and, therefore, means that Ms Kahiga is playing the role of the county secretary illegally,” said Mr Kiragu as he tabled a request for statement on the matter from the Assembly’s Implementation Committee.

The County Governments Act, 2012 stipulates that a County Secretary shall be the head of the public service. It further says that a county public service comprises all the individuals performing functions within any of the county’s departments or its agencies.

But this does not include the governor, deputy governor, members of the county executive committee and members of the county assembly.

Mr Kiragu argued that Public Service Management chief officer Leboo ole Morintat, who is also the deputy county secretary, should be made to act in the position instead of Ms Kahiga.