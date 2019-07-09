By MARY WAMBUI

More by this Author

A Nairobi woman killed her husband and two children before taking her own life in Thome 5 estate on Tuesday evening, police confirmed.

Kasarani Sub-County police boss Peter Kimani said the woman first hit her husband using a blunt object before she strangled her two children, aged one and two years, using table cloths.

Mr Kimani termed the crime as domestic violence.