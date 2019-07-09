Nairobi woman kills husband, two children then commits suicide
A Nairobi woman killed her husband and two children before taking her own life in Thome 5 estate on Tuesday evening, police confirmed.
Kasarani Sub-County police boss Peter Kimani said the woman first hit her husband using a blunt object before she strangled her two children, aged one and two years, using table cloths.
Mr Kimani termed the crime as domestic violence.
“After realising the mess she was in she took a rope and hanged herself,” the police boss said.