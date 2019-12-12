It is not clear what would happen to congregants who break the rules as efforts by the Nation to get comments from administrators of the church were unsuccessful.

By SAMMY KIMATU

A church in Nairobi has warned its members against wearing ‘inappropriate’ attire to church.

St Peter Claver's Catholic Church, which is located in the city centre, has put a huge sign at the entrance of the church, warning congregants to dress modestly.

Some of the attire banned include dresses with slits, rugged jeans, miniskirts, t-shirts inscribed ‘Red Devil’, crop tops, caps, sun glasses, chains, clothing that exposes arms and sagged trousers.

The sign outside the church. PHOTO | SAMMY KIMATU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Rosalia Alexis supported the move by the church saying that people should wear appropriately for every occasion.

"What you wear to a dance hall or disco should not be the same as what you wear in church," she said.