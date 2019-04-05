Over 2,000 stones of bhang seized in Nakuru

By JOHN NJOROGE

Police officers in Nakuru seized 2,159 stones of bhang with a street value of Sh2.5 million.

Rongai Deputy County Commissioner Julius Kavita said the bhang was seized on Friday from an abandoned vehicle in Salgaa on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway by officers on patrol.

Mr Kavita said the bhang was being transported from Jinja, Uganda to an unknown destination.

"The labelled stones show that they were packed in Uganda," said Mr Kavita.

He said the Toyota Voxy was towed to Salgaa Police Station.

Police said the bhang was being transported from Uganda to a destination that they could not immediately establish. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP