Over 2,000 stones of bhang seized in Nakuru
Friday April 5 2019
Police officers in Nakuru seized 2,159 stones of bhang with a street value of Sh2.5 million.
Rongai Deputy County Commissioner Julius Kavita said the bhang was seized on Friday from an abandoned vehicle in Salgaa on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway by officers on patrol.
Mr Kavita said the bhang was being transported from Jinja, Uganda to an unknown destination.
"The labelled stones show that they were packed in Uganda," said Mr Kavita.
He said the Toyota Voxy was towed to Salgaa Police Station.
The DCC said police will work with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to establish the owner of the vehicle.