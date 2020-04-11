By FRANCIS MUREITHI

As the country grapples with desert locusts invasion, Nakuru County Assembly has allocated Sh10 million in its second supplementary budget to mitigate against the insects.

While approving the funds on Thursday, the 78-member declared that the locusts were threatening livelihoods and food security for the more than two million residents of the cosmopolitan county.

COUNTING LOSSES

The allocation comes at a time when thousands of farmers are counting losses running into millions of shillings after the destructive pests invaded the region.

According to the details in the supplementary budget, the department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries is supposed to use Sh7.1 million to buy pesticides and pest control equipment.

To ensure a round the clock surveillance, the department has been allocated an additional Sh1.3 million while Sh449,500 will be used for ground operations.

The department is also supposed to spend Sh559,500 on training agronomists, agricultural officers, community-based pest monitors, ward officers, sub-county administrators and other community leaders how to combat the desert locusts.

To create more awareness on the pests, the agriculture department will use Sh582,700 for publicity in the print and electronic media.

In recent times, the migratory pests have invaded the agriculture rich county and destroyed thousands of acres of crops.

The biggest swarm of locusts invaded the county on March 1 and swept across Ol-Rongai, Menengai Crater, Free Area, Section 58 and Nakuru National Park, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The pests also invaded several flower farms in Subukia Sub-County and destroyed crops worth millions of shillings.

Desert locusts are some of the most migratory pests in the world feed on large quantities of green vegetation including crops, pasture and fodder.

Agriculture experts estimate that a typical swarm comprises 150 million locusts per square kilometer and are carried by the wind up to 150km per day.

The experts warn that it is critical to deal with the pests as even a one square kilometer locust swarm in one day can eat the same amount of food that can be consumed by 35,000 people.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, more than 70,000 hectares of vegetation in Kenya has been destroyed by the pests.