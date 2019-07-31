By KATE WANDERI

More by this Author

Three people were arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers found dozens of secondary school students watching pornographic content in their business premises.

The students, who are from three Nakuru schools, were also detained, Nakuru East official James Kinari said.

“After a thorough investigation we discovered that the students have been visiting the premises to watch movies and pornography,” Mr Kinari said Wednesday.

Officers confiscated gadgets from the premises located in Nakuru’s central business district.