alexa Nakuru officials detain 57 students caught watching porn - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nakuru

Nakuru officials detain 57 students caught watching porn

Wednesday July 31 2019

Nakuru students

Some of the secondary school students who were detained in Nakuru on July 31, 2019 after they were caught watching pornography. PHOTO | KATE WANDERI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
KATE WANDERI
By KATE WANDERI
More by this Author

Three people were arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers found dozens of secondary school students watching pornographic content in their business premises.

The students, who are from three Nakuru schools, were also detained, Nakuru East official James Kinari said.

“After a thorough investigation we discovered that the students have been visiting the premises to watch movies and pornography,” Mr Kinari said Wednesday.

Officers confiscated gadgets from the premises located in Nakuru’s central business district.

The suspects will be arraigned Thursday.