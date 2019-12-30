By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria has urged this year’s beneficiaries of the Equity Bank’s Wings to Fly programme to make good use of the opportunity.

Mr Gikaria said hundreds of thousands of needy pupils applied for the scholarship programme but only 1,125 were selected country wide.

The comprehensive scholarship caters for tuition, boarding fees, books, uniforms, transport to and from school as well as pocket money during the four years of secondary education.

STUDY HARD

“This is a golden opportunity and the only way to appreciate Equity Bank’s gesture is to study hard and pass national examinations with impressive grades,” said Mr Gikaria.

Mr Giakaria was speaking at the Anglican Church of Kenya Hall in Nakuru Town on Monday when he flagged off 16 beneficiaries from Nakuru County.

At least 16 pupils including 10 girls and six boys from Nakuru East, Nakuru West, Njoro, Subukia, Rongai and Bahati sub counties, who sat this year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam, were selected to join the Wings to Fly programme.

The legislator also urged education stakeholders in the region to emulate Equity Bank and help many bright and needy students access education.

“Equity Bank has set the pace and I urge other institutions and stakeholders to support the bank’s initiative to ensure all needy and bright pupils access quality education,” said Mr Gikaria.

He thanked Equity Bank Founder Dr James Njuguna Mwangi for initiating the scholarship programme.

NEEDY PUPILS

The legislator observed that after the bank launched the scholarship programme other financial institutions have emulated it.

He lauded the selection board for picking the bright and needy pupils from all the communities in Nakuru County.

“Nakuru is cosmopolitan county and I’m impressed by the board that did the selection as the beneficiaries represent the face of Kenya,” said Mr Gikaria.

The MP urged parents to monitor the pupils and ensure they do their best in school.

Business Growth and Development Manager in charge of Nakuru Town Equity Gate House branch Samuel Ngare reiterated the bank’s commitment to continue mobilising resources to assist bright and needy students acquire education.

CHANGE LIVES

“The main objective of Equity Bank is to give bright and poor pupils an opportunity to change their lives through education,” said Mr Ngare.

General Manager in charge of Rift Valley Collins Mukangu urged the students to behave well in school.

Apart from Equity Bank other sponsors of the programme include Mastercard Foundation and the German government through KfW.