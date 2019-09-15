By ERIC MATARA

Police officers in Nakuru County have seized a vehicle they believe was stolen from Nyeri and arrested three suspects in connection to a car theft syndicate.

The Toyota Premio, registration KBJ 724F, was found at Pipeline along Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Nakuru East Sub-County Police Commander Ellena Wairimu they were alerted on Saturday about a vehicle stolen from King’ong’o in Nyeri.

"Police swung into action following a tip-off," he said.

SUSPECTS

Ms Wairimu identified the suspects as Stephen Maina, Joseph Kamau and Peter Mwangi aged 43, 42 and 41 respectively.

"They were taken to Nakuru Central Police Station and will be transferred to Nyeri for further investigations and arraignment," she said.

The vehicle was also take to that police station.

The police boss said they were pursuing other suspects.