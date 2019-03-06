 Three charged with having Sh1.6m ivory   - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nakuru

Three charged with having Sh1.6m elephant tusks

Wednesday March 6 2019

elephant tusks

Elephant tusks. A Nakuru court has charged three suspected poachers with being in possession of elephant tusks worth Sh1.6 million. PHOTO FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The three are alleged to have transported the trophies without a permit from the Director General of KWS on March 5.
  • They faced a second count of dealing in the wildlife trophies without permit from the KWS director general. 
  • Through their lawyer John Ochang, the suspects pleaded with the court for lenient bond terms.
Advertisement
By JOSEPH OPENDA
More by this Author

Three suspected poachers have been charged with being in possession of elephant tusks worth Sh1.6 million.

Appearing before Nakuru Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalo, the suspects James Yegon, Amos Lumet and Jacob Rono were jointly charged with being in possession of four pieces of elephant tusks weighing eight kilograms at a Nakuru hotel.

The three are alleged to have transported the trophies without a permit from the Director General of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on March 5, 2019.

BOND

They faced a second count of dealing in the wildlife trophies without permit from the KWS director general. The suspects however, denied the charges.

Through their lawyer John Ochang, the suspects pleaded with the court for lenient bond terms.

Related Content

Mr Ochang further made an application for orders to release the motor vehicle that had been impounded by the police.

The court directed that the suspects be released on Sh2 million bond each with surety of similar amounts or an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.

The case will be mentioned on March 20.

Related Stories

31/5/2013

Hunt for poachers as 3 more rhinos killed

The Kenya Wildlife Service has launched an operation to arrest poachers who killed three rhinos at a private ranch in Naivasha on Friday morning.

  • 9/4/2014 Team set up to deal with poaching menace in Nakuru park
  • 19/5/2013 Ranchers lobby against Sh63bn power project