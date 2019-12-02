By AMINA WAKO

Homicide detectives on Monday arrested three more suspects linked to the murder of Rai Cement Managing Director Chetan Vyas.

Thirty five year-old Julius Odundo Jowi, 34 year-old Joseph Mureithi and Steve Odhiambo, 25, were apprehended in Njoro, Nakuru County.

The detectives based in Nakuru said Mr Odundo worked as a carpenter at Rai Cement in Soin Ward at the border of Kericho and Kisumu counties.

They said Mr Mureithi was a former security guard at Comply Company in Nakuru while Mr Odhiambo was an operator at the same organisation.

CRIME SCENE

The late Vyas was killed on September 22 after assailants broke into his house and ambushed him in the bedroom.

They tied up his hands and legs and strangled him using a rope.

Kericho Deputy Police Commander Paul Nasio said the killers gained access to the house through the roof.

Investigators said they found an axe they suspect was used in the murder at the house of the three suspects.

Other items found in the suspects’ house were clothes police say the suspects wore during the attack. They said they identified them in CCTV footage.

Police said they also found two mobile phones used to communicate at the scene, an iron and a briefcase that belonged to the victim.

Immediately after the murder, the factory's watchman was arrested as a prime suspect after he was captured on CCTV cameras moving the ladder which his alleged accomplices used to scale the factory’s perimeter wall and get into Mr Vyas' house.

OTHER SUSPECTS

On October 5, five people who worked as loading supervisors at Rai Cement were arrested.

They were identified as Azim Salim (38), Osman Noor (24), Mohamed Shahid (38), Yacoob Wali (24) and Shabdin Ismail (29).

They were remanded for 21 days as the prosecution wrapped up investigations.

At the expiry of the 21 days, Senior Resident Magistrate Geoffrey Kimang’a ordered the unconditional release of Mr Ismail, Mr Mohammed, and Mr Yacoob, after the prosecution failed to produce evidence linking them to the murder.