By ERIC MATARA

More by this Author

Potato farmers in Nakuru County are set to reap big as the 50kg standard packaging law passed by the county assembly seven years ago is implemented.

Middlemen have been exploiting farmers from the region, forcing them to pack potatoes in gunny bags of between 150 and 200 kilogrammes, which they later sell per kilo in markets, profiting at the farmers’ expense.

In a move aimed at taming the middlemen, the county administration has hired some 28 crop inspectors to enforce the potato packaging regulations.

INSPECTORS

Agriculture Executive Immaculate Maina revealed that the inspectors will monitor production, dealing, weighing, handling and processing to ensure compliance.

“The officers are expected to ensure farmers, vendors and transporters adhere to the Irish Potato Regulation 2019 that requires them to package the produce in 50kg bags,” Dr Maina said.

“They are required to work within the law and with due diligence to help maintain sanity in the industry.”

The regulations were ratified by former Governor Kinuthia Mbugua in June 2014.

OPTIMISM

On Monday, farmers expressed optimism that they would gain more from the new packaging rules.

“We expect sanity in the sector after years of exploitation. We call upon other potato-growing counties to follow suit,” said Mr James Mworia.

Already, several traders have been arrested and charged in court for flouting the law.

Nakuru is the leading producer of potatoes, carrots, milk, vegetables and pyrethrum.

Molo, Subukia, Kuresoi South and North and Njoro are among agriculturally rich areas in the county.

Offenders can be fined up to Sh500,000 or jailed for one year or both.

Twenty other farm produce, including legumes, cereals, roots and tubers, are also covered.