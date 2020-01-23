By BAYA SAMUEL

The government plans to allocate more resources to counties in arid and semi-arid areas to bring them to par with other more developed regions.

This has been revealed by Principal Secretary, State Department for Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (Asal) Micah Powon said.

The PS was in Nakuru to officially open the partnership coordination framework (PCF) validation workshop for the development of Asal regions.

The PCF document is meant to streamline the use of resources that are channelled to Asal counties.

PARTNERSHIPS

“There are so many resources both from the national government and those from the development partners that have been ploughed into these areas but the amount of the outcome is not at par with the resources channelled to such areas. That is why we want to develop a coordination framework, a programme which has been funded by the European Union (EU) and other development partners,” said the PS.

He added that the PCF concept was one of the resolutions at the inaugural Asal conference in Malindi in 2018 and the process towards its realisation was reenergised at the second Asal conference held at Amboseli National Park in Kajiado County in September last year where a draft was presented.

“We had the Asal counties experiencing drought which has really been affecting the regions which has (in turn) led to food insecurity. Secondly, we had floods in the same regions and just recently, we had the invasion of locusts which is effecting many in the Asal counties. But the government is on top of it to make sure that this one is put under control,” he said.

LOCUSTS

Mr Powon said the locusts are a threat to food security especially because they feed on any vegetation they come across.

“We are closely monitoring through the Agriculture ministry which is the lead agency to take control of the infestation of the locusts. I want to assure Kenyans that this is under control,” said the PS.

He said the development of the PCF is meant to eliminate duplication in planning, resource mobilisation and to support partner engagement in achieving development results through synergy building and team work.

“I am confident that the national government, county governments, donors and individuals supporting the development of Asal communities will realise the benefits of subscribing to this PCF in their development work,” Mr Powon said.

The development of the PCF has been supported by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP).