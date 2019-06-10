By MACHARIA MWANGI

A day-old baby suspected to have been stolen from Nairobi and taken to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital for treatment has died.

The hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Angeline Ithondeka said the baby was taken to the hospital on Saturday in critical condition.

“Unfortunately, we lost the baby only hours after she was brought in,” said Dr Ithondeka on Monday.

RESUSCITATED

She explained that the baby was twice resuscitated but her condition continued to deteriorate.

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander John Kwasa said a 28-year-old woman suspected to have stolen the baby was in police custody.

“The suspect has given the police three different versions of how she got the baby,” he said.

Upon taking the baby to the hospital, the suspect claimed the baby was hers. She however changed the story after being arrested. She claimed to have bought the baby at health facility in Kawangware, Nairobi, for Sh50,000.

BABY DUMPED

“After telling the police that she bought the baby from its mother, the suspect later claimed to have found the baby dumped at Kihoto Estate in Naivasha,” said Mr Kwasa.