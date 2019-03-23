 Bhang worth Sh1.5m seized in Naivasha - Daily Nation
Bhang worth Sh1.5m seized after accident in Naivasha

Saturday March 23 2019

Bhang seized in Naivasha

Some of the bhang that police seized near Delamere in Naivasha, Nakuru County, following an accident on March 23, 2019. PHOTO | MACHARIA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The transporter's saloon car collided with another vehicle near Delamere Estates at about 5.30am.
  • Mr Waweru explained that the motorist had been trying to overtake several vehicles as he headed to Nairobi when the accident occurred.
By MACHARIA MWANGI
Police seized bhang with a street value of Sh1.5 million following an accident on Naivasha-Nairobi highway on Saturday.

The transporter's saloon car collided with another vehicle near Delamere Estates at about 5.30am, said Naivasha sub-county police commander Samuel Waweru.

Mr Waweru explained that the motorist had been trying to overtake several vehicles as he headed to Nairobi when the accident occurred.

“It was obvious he was speeding to dodge police manning several roadblocks along the busy highway,” the police boss said.

He said the bhang was originally from western and that it was destined for Mombasa.

POLICE WATCH

Mr Waweru said the transporter's accomplice escaped but that police launched a search.

He said the man was taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital under police watch.

Two other people injured in the incident were taken to Naivasha Level Five Hospital.

In September 2018, police raided the home of a suspected drug dealer and confiscated 11 bags and 80 stones of bhang with an estimated street value of Sh2 million.

Acting on a tip, the officers struck at the suspect’s Kayole homes on the outskirts of Naivasha but the owner managed to escape.

