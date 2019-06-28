By JOSEPH OPENDA

Nakuru Catholic Bishop Maurice Muhatia, who filed a succession suit in court seeking orders to manage a priest's estate, has revealed that the late Fr Peter Kabugi had identified his mother as one of the major beneficiaries to his Sh60 million wealth.

Bishop Muhatia has revealed in documents presented in court that that the priest intended in his Will to have more than half of his property inherited by his mother Lucia Wanjiku.

The Will dated October 10, 2017 also listed 29 seminarians of the Nakuru Catholic Diocese as beneficiaries of his wealth.

LAND AND CASH

The priest owned parcels of land in Nakuru, Njoro and Ngata, a motor vehicle, cash held in various banks as well shares in different companies.

In his will, the priest gave half of his money and all his immovable properties to his parents.

He named his mother as the beneficiary of all his land parcels and half of all his money.

He gave the remaining half to the 29 seminarians to cater for their education.

“I give half of my money whatsoever, all my immovable properties to my beloved parents Mr Daniel Mungai and Mrs Lucia Wanjiku. All my land and half of all my monies I give to Ms Wanjiku. Catholic Diocese of Nakuru Seminarians to get half of the money at NIC Bank accounts,” read the Will.

SHARES

The cleric’s mother will also get all his sons shares in the various companies, the vehicle, a laptop and his Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone.

The priest bequeathed all his books, church vestments and sacred vessels to the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru.

In the will, he appointed Rev Muhatia as the executor and trustee of his estate, which forms the basis of the succession suit pending in court.

“I appoint the bishop in charge of the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru to be executor and trustee of this my will,” wrote Fr Kabugi.

ADMINISTER PROPERTY

In the suit, Rev Muhatia wants the grant of probate to be confirmed so as to be able to administer his late colleagues’ property.

“I am seeking a grant of representation to the deceased on the grounds that I am the executor named in the Will,” stated Rev Muhatia.

The cleric vows to administer the estate in accordance with the law as a personal representative of Fr Kabugi.

“I will render a just and true account of such estate whenever required by law so to do,” Bishop Muhatia said in his affidavit.

According to Rev Muhatia, Fr Kabugi, who served in Nakuru, died on November 7, 2017, leaving behind no child.