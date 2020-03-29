In Subukia Father Peter Mose in his online sermon to the faithful said that coronavirus is colonising the world.

Even mosques were not spared as their gates remained closed and the usual early morning prayers were suspended.

By Francis Mureithi

More by this Author

Unlike last week when some of the churches defied a government directive and held services, the case was different this Sunday.

There was a deafening silence in most of the churches in Nakuru town as the gates remained closed. Only guards kept watch over the buildings as the reality of Covid-19 dawned on worshippers.

PRAYERS SUSPENDED

Even mosques were not spared as their gates remained closed after the usual early morning prayers were suspended.

There were no gospel songs that are usually heard blazing from most churches on Sunday morning.

The popular church bell that calls faithful to attend mass at St Joseph The Workers Catholic Church in Racetrack Estate did not ring for the first time in 29 years ago.

Advertisement

“I will miss the rich sermon of my parish priest Fr Evanson Njogu who always refers to himself as a prophet,” said Ms Florence Muthoni.

“The first service choir at St Joseph The Worker is one of the best in the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru and I can’t believe in this Sunday I will not enjoy their beautiful hymns,” said Mr Rodgers Ogutu.

CHURCH BELL

“I have always relied on the church bell every Sunday to start my day. Today I missed the bell and woke up late,” said Mr Henry Matoke.

“Are these the end of times? I am still trying to come to terms with the reality that I am not attending mass,” said Ms Teresa, a member of St Joseph The Worker Church at Racetrack.

The church has three masses every Sunday spread from 6.45am to 1pm.

Nakuru’s busiest street, Kanu Street was deserted as churches remained shut.

In Subukia, Fr Peter Mose, in his online sermon to the faithful, said that the coronavirus is colonising the world.

“We need to return to God in this period of isolation and trust in him. God gives us full redemption not just from this current coronavirus, but from any spiritual or physical evil or death,” said Fr Mose.

PREVENT INFECTION

The priest urged Kenyans to maintain high levels of hygiene to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In some of the churches such as PCEA Wema Parish in Nakuru East, hundreds of the church faithful followed the Sunday sermons online.

“We must obey government directives and observe hygiene. The word of God must continue because there is power in prayers and even as we fight the coronavirus through other means, we must persistently seek for divine intervention,” said PCEA Wema Parish Minister Pauline Kanuthu.

But it was a sad day for some of the guards who have had a windfall on Sunday in some of the churches.

“Sunday is one of the days I earn an extra coin as faithful give me tips after the service. I just hope this closure of the churches will not take long as some of us will suffer,” said a guard at a local church.

Matatu owners also said they are counting loses due to the reduced number of worshippers using their vehicles.