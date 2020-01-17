Classrooms closed at school hit by lightning

Mr Jeremiah Jomo, whose son was among those rescued from a classroom, complained that the government had neglected them.

The parents who, converged at school after the tragedy, urged the government to improve learning infrastructure.

By JOSEPH OPENDA

The government has partially closed a school whose pupils were struck by lightning in Kuresoi North sub county.

Sub-County Director of Education Wickliffe Omoto on Friday ordered the closure of five classrooms at Mkulima Primary School whose structures were found to be unsafe for learning.

Mr Wamoto directed that pupils be moved to the neighbouring Murinduko and Kerisoi primary schools pending renovation of their classes.

"Public health officers have confirmed that the schools are not safe for pupils learning, we have decided to temporarily shut some of the classes to embark on their renovation," said Mr Omoto.

Inside one of the classrooms at Mkulima Primary School. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

He said that the government was installing lightning arresters in all the 100 primary schools and 37 secondary schools in the region.

"For the time being I wish to advise all school heads to send home students whenever they see signs of rain to avoid similar tragedies," he said.

The government issued the directive in a bid to quell tension after parents protested against the sorry state of schools in the sub county.

