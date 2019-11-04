By JOSEPH OPENDA

Fear has gripped students at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) in Nakuru after one student was raped and property stolen from hostels.

Police have launched a manhunt for three men suspected to have broken into different female hostels raped a 21-year-old first year student and stole goods from others during the wee hours of Monday morning.

Nakuru Central Police Boss Hellen Kabukuru said officers had swung into action to bring to book the suspects, some of whom are alleged to be students at the institution.

ARMED ATTACKERS

“The student is currently recuperating at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital after she was sexually abused by three men who were armed with a machete at around 3am in her room. Investigations are underway to bring the criminals to book,” said Ms Kabukuru.

The student’s neighbours said she was alone in her room and had gone to bed early Sunday evening after doing her revision ahead of her end of year exams that were to start on Monday.

They, however, said they did not hear any commotion and only came to learn of the incident after the suspects had escaped.

“We ran into the room after she made a distress call only to find her lying helplessly on the bed with her hands tied from the back. She told us that she had been raped by three people who had threatened to kill her if she raised the alarm,” said a student at the college.

DEVASTATED

The girl’s father who turned up at the institution said he was called in the morning by the matron who informed him of his daughter’s night ordeal.

The devastated man expressed his displeasure with the security measures at institution and blamed the management of exposing the student to dangers.

“I’m sad to learn that my daughter whom I raised under strict Christian values had to go through such a nasty experience. I call upon the government to speed up investigations and make the perpetrators to pay for their crimes,” he said.

Ms Grace Maina, whose laptop was stolen from her room, said she was shocked when she came in the morning and found the door open.

“They took away my laptop and threw my documents outside. I reported the matter to the matron but until now I have not received any report of who stole my property,” said Ms Maina

The institution director, Ms Peris Adema, said she is working closely with the police to get to the bottom of the matter.