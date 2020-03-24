Coronavirus: 22 Naivasha hotel staff quarantined

By MACHARIA MWANGI

At least 22 workers at a Naivasha hotel were put in isolation after a French tourist, who tested positive for Covid-19, spent a night at their premises.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Mbogo Mathioya said the tourist checked into the hotel on March 10 and left the following day.

Mr Mathioya said the Frenchman is among the eight people who recently tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“A team of health personnel has been dispatched to trace all persons who may have interacted with the tourist,” the commissioner told the Nation.

Mr Mathioya clarified that the 22 employees were on duty on March 10. He termed the self-isolation move as precautionary.

“The group was tested and none of them exhibited coronavirus symptoms but will remain secluded for the next 14-days,” Mr Mathioya said.

Naivasha Medical Officer of Health George Ndichu said four other persons, who jetted into the country recently, have been asked to self-quarantine.

“The four came from Dubai, India and Germany but we have been in contact with all of them,” he said.

He clarified that none of them has shown any symptoms of Covid-19 but are observing self-isolation as advised by the government.