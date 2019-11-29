Court allows daughters to exhume, rebury father

By MERCY KOSKEY

More by this Author

A court has allowed a family in Kiambogo to exhume the body of their kin who was buried twenty years ago.

The magistrate allowed the family of Mr Henry Mukuruia to exhume his body following an application by his daughters Ms Martha Wambui and Ms Rebecca Wangui who claimed the grave bordered a quarry and was likely to be exposed by the sand miners.

In the application, the sisters said they wanted to rebury the father’s body in a more stable area within the same land.