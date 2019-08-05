By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has temporarily barred Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui from sacking embattled county executive member for Youth, Sports and Gender, Lucy Wanjiku Kariuki.

The court further barred the Nakuru County Assembly from moving an impeachment motion against the executive pending hearing and determination of the matter she has filed in court.

GOVERNOR SUED

Justice Monica Mbaru issued the orders in Kericho on August 2. The matter had been filed under certificate of urgency by the executive on August 1.

“The governor of Nakuru is hereby restrained from dismissing the petitioner from her current position held with the county government of Nakuru. The respondents shall not interfere with the petitioner’s position pending hearing and determination of the application filed on August 1,” ruled Justice Mbaru.

In the case, Ms Kariuki sued the governor, Nakuru County Assembly and Speaker Joel Maina Kairu.

Ms Kariuki was transferred to the docket on July 15 during a mini reshuffle by Governor Kinyanjui a day before the county assembly voted to impeach her from the Roads docket.

IMPEACHMENT

A total of 49 out of 78 MCAs voted for Ms Kariuki’s dismissal following the impeachment motion that was moved by the chairman of the ad-hoc committee Peter Mwamba Kajwang while 21 MCAs, most of them nominated, opposed her ouster.

The assembly unanimously agreed to oust her through a secret ballot voting after they accused her of abuse of office, incompetence and gross misconduct.

However, Ms Kariuki who is a former engineer at Kenya Pipeline claims she was not given a fair hearing before her impeachment and that she feels her rights have been infringed.