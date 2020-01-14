By JOSEPH OPENDA

A court in Nakuru has ordered a hospital to give a medical report on two sisters allegedly doused in petrol by a police officer in order to confirm their status.

Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo on Monday ordered the Nakuru Level Five Hospital to provide the report on the health condition of Phanice Nyabaro, 27, and Ruth Nyabaro, 17, before the suspect, Mr Saka Achimba, is admitted to bond terms.

Mr Achimba, a police officer working with the critical infrastructure police unit in Rongai, has denied attempting to kill the two sisters by burning them using petrol on December 28, 2019.

MEDICAL EVIDENCE

“The Nakuru Level Five Hospital is hereby ordered to [produce] the medical evidence of the victims’ health status in the said matter before court,” ruled the magistrate.

A police report indicated that Mr Achimba, who was jilted by Phanice, was seen going to the sisters’ kiosk at Fire AP Line in Bondeni estate carrying petrol in a jerrican.

But he denied the charges and pleaded to be released on bond.

His request was objected to by the prosecution led by Ms Lilian Waweru who claimed that the sisters are still recuperating at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital and are in a critical condition.