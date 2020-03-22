Covid-19: Nakuru churches hold Sunday services differently

The church, which on a normal Sunday mass is attended by about 1,300 faithful, had a congregation of less than 300 people.

By Francis Mureithi

Churches in Nakuru town on Sunday held services differently to keep safe in the wake of coronavirus fears that has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Wema parish in Nakuru East, was empty after the general assembly suspended normal services for 21 days.

ONLINE SERVICE

However, the parish Minister Rev Pauline Kanuthu, who conducted an online service, urged faithful to act responsibly and avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus.

“Life has changed, we must live differently for now and the best way is to pray hard and seek divine intervention while observing the government’s directive on hygiene,” said Rev Kanuthu.

The empty church was open to about five people who prayed for the country and the medical staff who are fighting the spread of coronavirus.

Before entering the church, the faithful were guided on how to wash their hands and using sanitisers.

The Catholic of Nakuru Diocese Bishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba, while delivering his sermon at the Christ the King Cathedral, urged Nakuru residents to follow the precautionary measures issued by the government.

SANITISED

“This disease is not a joke. Many people have succumbed and many more are still dying. If you have no business in town don’t come and idle around, stay at home. Let us take care of the elderly,” said Bishop Muhatia.

Before entering the church, the faithful had to sanitise their hands at the main entrance and before entering the church in a bid to maintain high standards of hygiene.

And before they stepped into the church, they were given instructions and only five people were allowed to sit on one bench.

The church, which on a normal Sunday mass is attended by about 1,300 faithful, had a congregation of less than 300 people.

The sermon lasted less than an hour with few hymns and no handshake during the salutation of wishing each other peace.