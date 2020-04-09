Covid-19: Nakuru matatu saccos counting losses

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Matatu operators plying Nakuru- Nairobi route are counting losses a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a directive restricting movement in and out of the city to fight the spread of coronavirus.



Most of the operators grounded their vehicles after hundreds of drivers were forced to cancel their trips to the capital city.



PRESTIGE SACCO



One of the most affected is Prestige Sacco which has a fleet of 100 vehicles on the Nakuru-Nairobi route.



“We have 100 vehicles on the Nakuru – Nairobi route and about 150 drivers and about 40 workers whose jobs now hang in the balance,” said Prestige Sacco Director Stephen Muli.

According to Mr Muli, Nakuru town has about 50 saccos that have offices in the town and in Nairobi.



“This new development will greatly affect many saccos as a single sacco has an average of about 35 workers who will now be forced to go home until further notice as there are no passengers,” said Mr Muli.



Advertisement

He said this is a big blow as many of the workers and operators have loans to service and other overhead costs.



“We have rent to pay for our branch offices and staff in Nakuru and Nairobi and this is a big nightmare to our sacco,” said Mr Muli.



He said the new directive has affected between 500-700 passengers who use their vehicles daily.



CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC



However, he urged his workers to be patient as the government seeks to find a solution to the coronavirus pandemic.



“Prestige Sacco will cooperate with the government to find a lasting solution to the coronavirus pandemic and we urge Kenyans to observe the social distancing guidelines and high standards of hygiene,” said Mr Muli.

