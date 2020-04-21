Covid-19: Nakuru police step up fight against virus  

The government has announced that those who will not wear masks in public places will be arrested and quarantined for 14 days at their own cost.

By Francis Mureithi

In a bid to intensify the fight against coronavirus pandemic, police in Nakuru town have launched a campaign to sensitise the public against flouting rules put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

Nakuru County, which has five confirmed Covid-19 cases, is emerging as one of hotspots as residents of town have thrown caution to the wind.

FACE MASKS

Police officers were on Tuesday seen moving in the town in a vehicle while announcing to the public the consequences of not wearing face masks and the need to observe social distance guidelines.

“Let all those listening to this announcement note that the police will from tomorrow (Wednesday) arrest anybody who will neither wear face mask nor observe social distance guidelines,” said a female police officer.

She added: “We shall now arrest you if you don’t wear face masks without further warning because it is now a crime not to wear masks.”

The warning was repeated at several stopovers where residents have ignored rules such Afraha Annex open air market, Kenya Railways matatu terminus, at the Central Business District and on Oginga Odinga Road where boda-bodas operate.

INFECTION

Soon after the police made the announcement, face mask sellers at Afraha Annex open air market and Ziwani grounds matatu terminus made booming business as matatu touts and traders scrambled for the masks.

“I wish the police would be making such impromptu rounds as many of the customers entering the market at Afraha Annex and traders had ignored wearing masks,” said Ms Jane Wairimu.

Armed police officers wearing masks patrolled the muddy open market which is a potential infection ground and reminded traders and shoppers to wear masks and observe social distancing rules

“I have been selling my tomatoes without wearing a mask but today, I have seen the government is serious and I don’t want to be arrested,” said Mr Philip Ogeto.

WARNING

“I have never seen police officers patrol the market since I started selling sweet bananas ten years ago. I have heeded the warning and I bought a face mask as directed by the government,” Ms Florence Achieng’.

