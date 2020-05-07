By Francis Mureithi

The deadly coronavirus has suddenly exposed Nation courier drivers to new experiences and challenges. The pandemic has forced them to improve their driving skills.



They say covering hundreds of kilometres to deliver newspapers across the country is now thrilling and chilling. The newspapers are delivered to five designated zones of North Rift, Mount Kenya region, Western, Coast and Nairobi.

DESERTED ROADS



The 7pm to 5am curfew imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus has exposed drivers to challenges like driving on deserted roads.



There are no late night traffic jams. The roads have neither speeding public service vehicles nor drunk motorists and accidents have reduced drastically.



However, the drivers face numerous challenges including, heavy rains, increased number of wild animals and police barriers.



Mr James Muraya Nduruhu, 45, who delivers newspapers to Coast region says before Covid-19 struck, Nairobi-Mombasa Highway had no police road blocks.



“Since the [dusk to dawn] curfew was imposed I have witnessed a big change on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway. There are about eight road blocks,” says Mr Muraya.



For the last 16 years, he has delivered newspapers to Mombasa, Malindi, Busia and Garissa among other towns.



HEAVY TRAFFIC



He added: “Apart from checking my driving licence and documents authorising me to drive at night, the officers manning roadblocks measure my body temperature and inspect the consignment,” adds Mr Muraya.



He says delivery time has improved since the road has been cleared of trucks and other vehicles that caused heavy traffic.



“There is no traffic jam and driving at night is smooth. The arrival time in Mombasa has been reduced by at least an hour,” says Mr Muraya.



Mr Muraya who also delivers newspapers to Garissa says at times he often covers more than 150km without coming across vehicles.



“It is frightening driving over long distances without meeting a vehicle and if you are flagged down by a motorist whose vehicle has broken down, it is hard to stop to help,” said Mr Muraya.



Mr Muraya said most vendors and readers now receive their copies of newspapers on time.

The current rains pounding the country are posing challenges to drivers.



FLASH FLOODS



“In some places like Garissa, flashfloods have on several occasions forced me to wait for an hour for the water levels to subside before I can proceed with my journey,” said Mr Muraya.



“In some places I wear gumboots and wade through water and mud to drop newspapers at designated areas to vendors,” added Mr Muraya.



He said driving along Tsavo National Park is another exciting experience during curfew.

“I have noticed an increased number of wild animals such as elephants and buffaloes crossing from Tsavo East to Tsavo West and I have to drive carefully,” he added.



For Mr Christopher Mwaniki, 41, who covers North Rift route which includes Eldoret, Kitale, Bungoma and Malaba says crime rate has increased in some areas.



“I once found the road blocked with huge stones at the Kapsabet junction but I maneuvered and escaped,” said Mr Mwaniki.



“Washing hands before picking returns was not mandatory at the distribution point but today, I can’t be allowed to pick the returns before washing my hands,” he added.

