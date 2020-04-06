Dr Gatua said the virus has caused untold psychological harm to millions of Kenyans who have to come to terms with social distancing

By Francis Mureithi

As the novel coronavirus continues to disrupt lives, a Kenyatta University lecturer has raised a red flag over increasing stress among millions of Kenyans.

Dr Davis Mwatha Gatua said to overcome fear and anxiety, Kenyans must have a critical evaluation of the information they consume on social media.

INTEGRITY

“Information integrity is very critical at these exceptional times. The social media is awash with false information and half truths about Covid-19.

Kenyans should access information from credible sources such as World Health Organization (WHO), the government and the Ministry of Health to calm their fears and worries,” said Dr Gatua on Monday.

He urged Kenyans to avoid panic buying saying this might lead to scarcity of essential goods.

Dr Gatua, who is a psychology lecturer, said the virus was taking a huge toll of people with psychosomatic illness such as hypertension, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases.

ANXIETY

He said since Covid-19 was reported in Kenya, there has been a growing anxiety among the population.

Dr Gatua said the virus has caused untold psychological harm to millions of Kenyans who have to come to terms with social distancing

“The virus has caused untold sufferings to millions of Kenyans. Many people are afraid of their lives, jobs, health, food among other basic needs,” said Dr Gatua.

He revealed that many parents are undergoing a lot of stress following the indefinite closure of schools.

“Some parents had students who were set to write their KCPE and KCSE exams and since there is a possibility of these exams being postponed to next year, this has caused untold stress to millions of parents,” said Dr Gatua.

He, however, warned that if the situation is not addressed alongside the hygiene campaign, it could lead to many parents suffering from ulcers, stomach upsets, headaches and heart diseases among other disorders.

DRUG ABUSE

“Kenyans could also suffer respiratory disorders and cognitive behavioural problems like dementia and lose focus on their daily undertakings,” he added, warning that a few others may start abusing drugs.

“When there is a high level of anxiety, people develop different coping mechanisms and some may indulge in drugs,” he said.

He called for urgent solutions to mitigate anxiety in the country.

“One of the ways to overcome the psychological stress of coronavirus is to adhere to government self-protection measures, living a responsible lifestyles, practicing social distancing and maintaining a high standard of hygiene,” he said.

He called on Kenyans to use this period to build and redefine family goals and relationships.

“The so called stay at home is not a lost opportunity rather it means engaging in profitable activities such as reading, coaching children and for students, it is time to finish projects and research proposals among others,” said Dr Gatua.

He advised Kenyans to reflect about their past, present, and the future.

SPIRITUAL GROWTH

“Let us be optimistic amidst all these fears and develop a deep and intimate personal relationship with God. This is the time for spiritual growth through prayers and meditation among others,” he said.

He said the church in Kenya is experiencing a lot of stress as Christians keep off churches. Dr Gatua urged the clergy to continue preaching the gospel online and encourage faithful to stay at home to beat the virus.

“When people are spiritually bankrupt, they are emotionally drained and [they] need messages of encouragement from their pastors,” he said.

He called on the church to support the government by donating sanitisers, food and water to the vulnerable. Dr Gatua urged church leaders to pray for the nation.