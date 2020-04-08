By ERIC MATARA

Nakuru County has enlisted the services of health workers who helped in the fight against the Ebola outbreak between 2014and 2015, in the war against the deadly coronavirus.

The devolved unit has sought the help of the medics who went to Liberia and Sierra Leone and participated in the fight against Ebola, which killed more than 11,000 people.

The county's Health Chief Officer, Dr Samuel King'ori, said it is banking on lessons from the Ebola outbreak in West Africa to deal with the current pandemic.

The official noted that both Ebola and Covid-19 are highly infections viral diseases mostly spread through human contact and bodily fluids.

"We have incorporated 42 health care officials who volunteered in the fight against Ebola in 2014/2015. They will help in the war against Covid-19," he told the Nation.

"They will apply what they learned to combat the coronavirus in Kenya."

COUNTY REPORT

Nakuru's Director of Medical Services, Dr Daniel Wainaina, said the health workers will help with key strategies for prevention of personal infections, that will be key in the fight against the virus.

Dr Wainaina spoke during a training for lab technicians, biomedical experts, nurses and other frontline health care workers at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Nakuru has identified Egerton University, the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology, Nakuru Girls' and Nakuru Boys' high schools as isolation and treatment centres.

County authorities also revealed that the two patients who tested positive were stable.

"There are two people in our isolation units whose results are pending. So far ,we have had 125 people under quarantine. Six tested negative and were released," said Health executive, Dr Gichuki Kariuki.