By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Despite the disruption of revenue collection in Nakuru County following the closure of businesses, institutions and shifting of markets due to coronavirus pandemic, the payment of April staff salaries will not be affected.

The Finance and Economic Planning Executive Peter Ketyenya said on Monday that the projected Sh800,000 shortfall in revenue collection this financial year will not affect the salary budget allocation in the current financial year that ends in less than three months.

REVENUE SHORTFALL

However, Dr Ketyenya clarified that the drop in revenue collection will only affect projects.

The revenue shortfall is expected after traders, and other tax payers like hotels and institutions of higher learning closed and sent workers home due to coronavirus pandemic.

“Nakuru, like other counties, is facing harsh economic times due to coronavirus pandemic, but this will not affect our plans to pay April salaries for the devolved unit’s more than 4,000 employees on time,” Dr Ketyenya said.

He added: “We have not changed our payment plans and once the pay day is due, the workers will be paid.”

He, however, said that a slight delay that may occur due to change in tax regime by the National Treasury after President Uhuru Kenyatta offered a stimulus package to workers to shield them from effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

TAX RELIEF

The President ordered the National Treasury to give employees earning less than Sh24,000 a 100 per cent tax relief.

“I hope this upgrade doesn’t delay us as the county is set to meet its monthly payment schedule to all employees on its payroll,” added Dr Ketyenya.

He said the county has no problem in meeting its salary obligation despite financial challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The county wage bill has been increasing and in the last financial year 2018/2019, the annual wage bill was about Sh6 billion.

However, this is bound to change as a number of employees are set to retire in the current financial year.

The county has set aside more than Sh150 million to pay the staff who will retire in nine departments their terminal benefits.

RETIREMENT

The Health Service department leads with the highest number of those who have attained retirement age, has been allocated Sh97.6 million followed by Public Service, Training and Devolution (Sh13.5 million), Water, Environment, Energy and Natural Resources (Sh13.2 million).

Others are County Treasury (Sh11.3 million), Youth, Culture, Gender, Sports and Social Services (Sh5.1 million), Infrastructure (Sh5 million), Lands, Physical Planning and Housing (Sh2.3 million), Education, Vocational Training, ICT and E-Government (Sh1.8 million).