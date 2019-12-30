By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Divers in Nakuru have retrieved the body of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in River Ndarugu on Saturday.

The body, according to Nakuru West Deputy County Commissioner Elmi Shafi, was retrieved on Monday afternoon.

However, he said the body of a six-year-old boy who also drowned in the river on Thursday, is yet to be retrieved.

Mr Shafi commended private divers from Mwariki who retrieved the body in Lake Nakuru National Park.

DIVERS

The ongoing search is boosted by divers from Bomet County. A section of River Ndarugu passes through the park before emptying its waters into the salty lake.

“The body of one of the boys who drowned in River Ndarugu was retrieved today (Monday) by divers from Mwariki,” said Mr Shafi.

The boy was identified as James Mugendi, a former pupil at Mwariki Primary School.

He was set to join Form One in January 2020 after sitting the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam this year.

His body was taken to Nakuru County Hospital mortuary for preservation and post-mortem.

Mr Shafi cautioned parents against allowing their children to play near the river.

SWIMMING BAN

“There is an influx of children who are dangerously spending their holidays swimming in the river and I urge the parents to ensure their children don’t go near the river,” said Mr Shafi.

He said the local administration had banned swimming in River Ndarugu. He warned that adults who will be caught training children how to swim during the ban will be arrested and prosecuted.