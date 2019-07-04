The first-time lawmaker was whisked away by police and his security detail after a section of angry residents threatened to beat him up.

By ERIC MATARA

A public meeting (baraza) at Elburgon in Molo Constituency meant to discuss the increased sale and consumption of illicit brew ended in disarray Thursday after the MP, Mr Kuria Kimani, turned looking a bit confused.

The meeting was to be chaired by Molo Deputy County Commissioner David Wanyonyi.

Shock and disbelief hit the gathering after the youthful MP arrived in the company of his aides and tens of his supporters.

Residents present at the meeting told the Nation their fears that their MP was behaving oddly were confirmed when staggered to the podium upon invitation.

“We were shocked that...his speech was slurred and incoherent as he sought to address the crowd,” said a resident, Mr John Kariuki.

Molo MP Kuria Kimani addresses the public during a meeting to fight illicit liquor in Njoro on July 4, 2019. The MP arrived at the meeting allegedly drunk. PHOTO | COURTSEY

However, in a telephone conversation with the Nation, Mr Kimani said the narrative about his odd behaviour was being advanced by his political opponents keen on soiling his name.

“I admit, l usually drink, but honestly, I could not be drunk on Thursday evening. That is a lie advanced by my competitors. I am a father and a respected leader. I cannot do that,” he said.