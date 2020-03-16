By ERIC MATARA

A 27-year-old Dutch national who arrived in the country 10 days ago has been quarantined at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital as Kenya tightens measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 (novel coronavirus).

Health authorities in Nakuru told the Nation Monday that the man is admitted to the hospital’s isolation ward to avoid interaction with other people.

“It is true that we isolated the Dutch national on Sunday as a precautionary measure. We are treating him as a contact because he comes from a country where Covid-19 has affected about 800 people,” said Nakuru Health Minister Gichuki Kariuki.

REPORT

According to Dr Kariuki, the foreigner’s samples have been sent for testing and a report is expected by Friday this week.

“We have taken samples for testing to Nairobi and therefore we will keep him for four days before we know his status," said Dr Kariuki.

A doctor at the hospital revealed to the Nation that in the meantime, the man is being monitored closely.

It emerged that the Dutch national was staying in a Narok hotel before he travelled to Nakuru on Saturday and was booked at the Hotel Cathay in the heart of Nakuru town.

PICKED FROM HOTEL

It was from Hotel Cathay that he was picked by a Nakuru County government ambulance on Sunday and taken to hospital for isolation.

A source revealed to the Nation that the Dutch national may have been traced after he got into contact with a suspected coronavirus case.

This comes after the government on Sunday confirmed that three cases have so far been reported in the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his address to the nation Sunday evening, confirmed that two more cases of the deadly coronavirus had been reported in Kenya.

The head of State said the confirmations followed tests on 27 people who came into close contact with the country's first confirmed case.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

And following the rise in the cases, the government announced a raft of measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closure of all learning institutions in the country.

President Kenyatta also ordered all people who have entered Kenya in the last 14 days to self-quarantine.

The Nakuru County Health department has also been on high alert over the pandemic.

Some counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Kajiado, Busia, Migori, Kilifi, Kakamega, Kajiado, Nakuru, Wajir, Samburu and Garissa have also been placed on high alert given their status as points of entry or their proximity to those that are points of entry.

The disease was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019 and has killed at least 4,000 people so far. More than 111,000 people are infected worldwide.