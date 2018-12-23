By MAGDALENE WANJA

More by this Author

Inmates at the Nakuru GK Prison on Sunday got a rare treat from a church group which visited them with Christmas goodies.

Both male and female prisoner enjoyed meals and drinks donated by the World Kingdom Service Ministry.

According to the organisers, the choice to visit prisoners was inspired by the fact that the inmates do not normally get a chance to celebrate during the festive season like other people.

"We are not only here to share meals and gifts but also the word of God and spread love to those behind bars,” said the organisation’s founder Alice Mugure.

The inmates, together with their guests, also played netball and football as a way of interaction.

MUSIC AND DANCE

They were also treated to music and dance as they interacted with the guests throughout the day.

“We have enjoyed meals that are rare to us and this is a moment we do not take for granted,” Samuel Kipkemoi said.

“It is not usual for such a thing to happen in a prison and it takes a lot of sacrifice and love,” said Mr Willis Nandi, who has been in prison for the past 19 years.

The officer in charge of the prison, Mr Japheth Onchiri, said the day was also meant to make the inmates feel appreciated by the society.

“Our inmates have enjoyed the day and it was a chance to make them feel appreciated even as they continue undergoing correction. We are committed to ensure that they are changed before they go back to the society,” he said.

He said apart from ensuring that the inmates are reformed, they are also equipped with skills that they can use once they are out of prison.

He challenged members the public to consider the needy who include the inmates even as they celebrate Christmas.