The incident comes in the wake of increased cases of killings targeting students within and outside the institution.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Panic has gripped Egerton University Njoro campus after a female student was allegedly raped by a colleague on Wednesday night.

The incident, according to some students, happened a few minutes past 9pm. The victim was attacked at the popular Tatton hostel inside the campus.

“University security team has launched a manhunt for the male student,” said a student.

According to another source at the university who spoke on condition of anonymity, the attacker allegedly threatened to stab the female student with a knife if she dared report the matter to the university security personnel.

TRAUMATISED

“The female student is traumatised and is currently seeking refuge at the university main campus security offices,” said a student.

Nation has established that the suspect and his roommates have gone into hiding.

“The campus security is keeping every male student at the campus like a suspect,” said a male student.

However, Njoro Sub-County Police Commander Mohammed Huka said no such incident had been reported to the police.

“The Officer Commanding Njoro Police Station has not received such information,” said Mr Huka. The police boss urged the students to report the matter to Njoro Police Station.

“If we receive any report we shall swing into action,” said Mr Huka.

However, another conflicting report from the campus indicates that the suspect was arrested by his colleagues and handed over to the university security team.

FLOGGED

“The suspect was flogged by his colleagues before he was handed to the university security team,” said a student.

The incident comes in the wake of increased cases of killings targeting students within and outside the institution.

In July this year, David Ongeri, a fifth –year student at the main campus in Njoro, was found murdered in his rental house opposite university gate.

Last year, a fourth year student stabbed his girlfriend to death before he attempted to commit suicide. The previous year, another female student was murdered at the university by a man who worked in a nearby butchery.