By JOHN NJOROGE

In 2006, a church in Elburgon held a fund drive to raise money to buy a plot.

One of the church members at the Seventh Day Adventist Assemblies of Yahweh was given the money to keep safely because he was trust worthy.

With no bank account, Mukuria Ndegwa dug a hole in his house, wrapped the Sh36,400 raised from the event and buried it.

The church was to get the money from him once the process of acquiring the plot was finalised.

But as weeks turned into month, and months into years, Ndegwa says he forgot where he had buried the money.

When the church came asking for the cash, Ndegwa could not locate it. A church member, who is now deceased, stepped in and paid the Sh36,000 that Ndegwa had lost.

On January 2, 2020 Ndegwa’s children discovered the hidden treasure as the family was moving to a new house.

But Sh26,000 of the money was in the old 1,000 currency notes that are no longer in circulation.

Ndegwa tried to exchange the money, but bank officials could not do it as the deadline for exchanging the old notes with new ones passed in October 2019.