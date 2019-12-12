Mr Wendot described his third born son as a “humble, and jovial young man.”

Mr Wendot said he last talked to his son on November 28.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

A family is in agony following the disappearance of their son who is a student at Egerton University.

Mr Dennis Kimutai Wendot, a third year student at the Nakuru-based institution has been missing since December 4, 2019.

“I called my son after the strike but I could not reach him, I am disturbed and worried of his safety,” his father Jacob Wendot told Nation on phone from his Bumala home in Busia County.

Mr Wendot said he last talked to his son on November 28.

Mr Wendot learnt of his son’s disappearance on Monday when his daughter Viola Wendot called to inform him that she could not reach her brother on phone.

Ms Viola Wendot, who is also a student at Kenyatta University, said she had been unable to reach her brother on phone since December 4.

Advertisement

“We last chatted on WhatsApp on Tuesday morning,” said Ms Wendot.

He said the matter had been reported at Njoro Police Station.

Njoro Sub County Police Commander Mohammed Huka confirmed that the case had been reported at the station.

“Police officers have launched investigations to establish his whereabouts,” said Mr Huka.

Mr Wendot described his third born son as a “humble, and jovial young man.”

The student leaders led by Egerton University Students Association chairperson Henry Mulyungi said their efforts to trace their colleague after the strike have been futile.

“We appeal to people of goodwill to help us find Mr Kimutai,” said Mr Mulyungi.