Nakuru Deputy Governor Eric Korir has urged farmers to visit the ongoing Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) show in order to create more networks and take advantage of the financial institutions showcasing their products.

Dr Korir said as the show entered its second day Thursday, that there were many things to learn from the annual exhibition.

He added that the number of exhibitors has increased as compared to previous years.

“There are so many new varieties that our partners in agriculture are presenting and the farmers can learn new skills and they can also partner with them,” said Dr Korir.

Nelson Mandela explains to a visitor about a new variety of Chinese cabbage at the Nakuru ASK Show on July 4, 2019.

CONTRACT FARMING

He added that some of the farmers who have exhibitions are willing to do contract farming and, therefore, farmers in Nakuru should take advantage of it in order to get better practical skills.

The deputy governor lauded the organising committee for the show led by Ms Margret Anami for a job well done in marketing it and attracting many exhibitors.

“This year, for the first time, we have more international guests visiting, meaning that our show has now become an international event,” said Dr Korir.

Dr Korir was accompanied by other county ministers including Lands CEC Immaculate Maina who also said there has been an improvement in the number of exhibitors in this year’s show.

Nakuru ASK Show Chairperson Margaret Anami (centre) takes visitors round various exhibitions on July 3, 2019.

MORE EXHIBITORS

“Last year we had 130 exhibitors but this year we have more than 150 exhibitors,” said Dr Maina.

The CEC also noted that there has been a seven percent improvement in the number of people who turned up for the show on its second day as compared to first day.

Farmers attending the show asked the county government to support them in their small scale enterprises so that they can take their farming a notch higher.